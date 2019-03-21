House in the Snow

House in the Snow by Nathaniel U. (6th grade) The house is warm and inviting the fireplace alit and wafting the bittersweet smell of smoke into my nose the snow a white blanket draped over the mountains and houses is cold yet makes you feel warm inside the ski rack is frosted over with flakes…

At First, the Ground Shakes

by Emily James Author and St. John’s University professor Gabriel Brownstein selected Emily James’ essay, “At First, the Ground Shakes,” to receive the 2019 Bechtel Prize. Teachers & Writers Collaborative awards the Bechtel Prize to the author of an exemplary essay that explores themes related to creative writing, arts education, and/or the imagination.    James’ essay is…

Writing Micro-Memoirs at VISIONS

by Victoria Richards Everyone has a story to tell. And when we dig deep enough, our stories will unravel onto paper in a sort of magical fashion. This proved to be an undeniable truth at VISIONS, a nonprofit organization in New York City offering services for the blind and visually impaired. The writing workshops that…

Rewriting Memoir

by Alice Pencavel Lesson Objectives:  To examine all the choices put in to a single sentence. To activate thoughtful patience and apply it to the process of writing. To allow time to write. To practice discipline and focus. To find new ways to actively incorporate personal reflections into our work.  Guiding Questions:  Why did Maya…

Recognizing Art as a Bridge to Academic Success

by Beverly Pell Early in my career I caught a glimpse of how exploration of art and creativity can powerfully influence written language. I was a rookie English teacher in a large urban school district with a high Hispanic population in southern California. While the focus of learning in my English class was speaking, listening,…

Teachers & Writers Magazine

Teachers & Writers Collaborative: www.twc.org